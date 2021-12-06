22 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh In Accra, Ghana

Last evening, I arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of high-level meetings on the Millenium Challenge Corporation Compact Development.

Ghana, a Country implementing a Power Compact with support from MCC, will provide valuable lessons for Sierra Leone as we work towards signing a similar Compact that will boost the Energy sector and transform the lives of Sierra Leoneans.

I look forward to meeting with officials of different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies working on Energy in Country and the Millennium Development Authority of Ghana. _VP Juldeh Jalloh

Current AffairsSierra Network -

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update7th December 202115 New Cases6420 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement *NaCOVERC MEDIA...
