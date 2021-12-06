Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh In Accra, Ghana

Last evening, I arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of high-level meetings on the Millenium Challenge Corporation Compact Development.

Ghana, a Country implementing a Power Compact with support from MCC, will provide valuable lessons for Sierra Leone as we work towards signing a similar Compact that will boost the Energy sector and transform the lives of Sierra Leoneans.

I look forward to meeting with officials of different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies working on Energy in Country and the Millennium Development Authority of Ghana. _VP Juldeh Jalloh