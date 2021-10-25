Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Engages Sierra Leonean Community in Monrovia

Monrovia, Liberia, 24th October 2021– His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has on Saturday 23rd October 2021 engaged the Sierra Leone community at the Sierra Leone Embassy in Monrovia, during which he expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming hospitality he received since his arrival in the country.

His Excellency described the hospitality as overwhelming and said it ranks at the top of visits he has paid to other countries.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone community in Monrovia, the Vice President extended greetings from His Excellency the President, Dr Julius Maada Bio and disclosed President Bio’s visit to Liberia in a not-too-distant future.

While addressing the many requests from the Sierra Leone community in Monrovia in the areas of security and immigration, Dr Juldeh Jalloh spoke about the reasons for including the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Chief Immigration Officer as members of his delegation, revealing that plans were underway to post police officers at the Embassies of Sierra Leone in Guinea and Liberia to work with the host countries on security issues bothering Sierra Leonean immigrants.

The Honourable Vice President went on to assure the Ambassador to Liberia of the President’s commitment to addressing their requests regarding issues like Hajj, scholarships and microcredit.

His Excellency also explained to the community the current state of government’s intervention and the gains that have been registered so far in the Free Quality Education program, Health, Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and the National Micro-Finance Programme (MUNAFA fund). He ended by extending a strong hand of solidarity to different interest groups in the country and encouraged everyone to work together in the bigger interest of Sierra Leone.

Mrs Gloria Sheriff-Doe, President of the Sierra Leone community in Liberia, thanked the Vice President for the visit and added that the community is requesting strong bilateral relations between the two countries, which will forestall intimidation and other security concerns of immigrants. She also suggested to the government to make the repatriation of irresponsible immigrants a part of the immigration policy.

Ambassador Sidikie Massally used the occasion to introduce the embassy staff, including the Deputy Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Jonathan Saffa.

Mrs Anita Baindu Brima Koroma climaxed the meeting with the presentation of an Award of Excellence to the Honourable Vice President on behalf of the SLPP Women’s Wing, Liberia Chapter.

The Vice President is scheduled to visit two refugee camps (VOA and Samuka) and will later serve as Guest of Honour at a meeting organised by the Fullah Community in Monrovia, marking the third day.

Mamawa S. Richards

Information Attaché

Sierra Leone Embassy

Monrovia, Liberia