Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Celebrated World Food Day In Kono

Yesterday 16th October 2021 we converged in Kono from all the corners of Sierra Leone to celebrate World Food Day under the theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together our actions are our future”.

This theme underpins our government’s commitment to Food Security, one of the three pillars in the Human Capital Development Agenda. It was quite impressive and promising seeing the various yields from across the country.

The impact of COVID-19 on the global food production and distribution chain has more than any other time reinforcing our commitment to support and enhance domestic food production through robust and collaborative interventions.

TOGETHER, we will get there. Says VP Juldeh