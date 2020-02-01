Home / News / Vice President Dr Juldeh Jalloh Bids Farewell To David Lipton Deputy MD IMF

Vice President Dr Juldeh Jalloh Bids Farewell To David Lipton Deputy MD IMF

Sierra Network 8 hours ago

Vice President Dr Juldeh Jalloh on Monday 27th January, 2020 at the prestigious Mamba Point Lagoonda bidding farewell to David Lipton, the visiting Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

He thanked the Ministry of Finance for doing a very good job, given the tight budget, noting that even government ministers have to make
do with old vehicles. The VP Jalloh told the IMF deputy MD that this government is committed to taking prudent decisions that will drive the economy to build a better Sierra Leone for our children.

