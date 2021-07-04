Valentine Strasser Back In Sierra Leone After A Successful Medical Surgery In Ghana

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is welcoming the former Head of State and Chairman of the National Provisional Ruling Council, Valentine Esegragbo Melvin Strasser at the Presidential Lodge, Hill Station. The former Head of State has returned to Sierra Leone today following a successful medical surgery and physiotherapy in Accra, Ghana.

During the welcome, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has handed over keys to a newly constructed modern three-bedroom house which will be the new residence of the former Head of State. The former Head of State, Valentine E.M Strasser thanked President Dr. Julius Maada Bio for supporting his medical surgery in Ghana and the newly constructed house.