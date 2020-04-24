Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq

At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend abroad who saw me do so on livestream, sent me a caution via Whatsaap. I believe a lot of our people wearing face mask may be acting in error and doing the same thing. Just in case you’re doing so, please 🛑 . If you mistakenly do so, wash your hand with soap immediately, or apply your hand sanitizer. Should you touch your mask, hold the side braces. That way, you protect yourself from any virus sitting outside your mask.

Also, we Sierra Leoneans love strangers and visitors so much so that we don’t seem to have any problem with people showing up at our premises even without notice. If anybody cam na yu ose e nor get mask, duya 🛑 ✋. The earlier you define the boundaries, the better for you and your loved ones. If you are a parent or guardian, you should take that decision so you can protect your children.

Can we also take some time and educate the elderly in our society? As we grow old, our immunity weakens. Let us help them get this awareness. Let’s check on our parents and other elderly members of our society everyday, and emphasise to them how important it is that they wear face masks, wash their hands all the time, and stay in their little corner. God bless you

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response