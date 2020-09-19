US Immigrant And Non-Immigrant Visa Suspended For Sierra Leoneans

Almost all immigrant and nonimmigrant visas other than those covered by limited exceptions will not be issued to Sierra Leonean citizens applying to the U.S Embassy in Freetown.

This is due to the continued delay on the part of the government to accept the return of its deported citizens according to the Public Affairs Department at the Embassy.

Suspension of the issuance of visas for government officials was also announced by the Embassy in 2017 on the same deportation issue.

The government of Sierra Leone hasn’t commented on the new visa suspension that was effected on 11th September, 2020.

