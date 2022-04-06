21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 9, 2022
US Embassy Held Discussion With The Electoral Commission For Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
Good discussion today with the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone. Pleased that the recent by-elections went well; looking forward to the next group in June and of course to Presidential and Parliamentary elections in June 2023.

