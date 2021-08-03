US CDC Deescalates Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 Risk From Level 4 To Level 2 – Says NaCOVERC

US CDC deescalates Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 risk from level 4 to level 2

The US CDC has updated its international travel guidelines. As at August 2 (today), Sierra Leone has de-escalated from Level 4: COVID-19 High Risk to Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate Risk.

This is a validation of our national efforts to suppress the third wave.

With significant decline in case numbers, low positivity, low incidence rates and just 8% of beds at treatment and community care centers occupied, the measures are certainly working.

Let’s stay the course!!!

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

NaCOVERC

When Crosschecked On CDC-US Website!!

Sierra Leone is now on Level 2 but when clicked upon, Sierra Leone is still on Level 4 as it has NOT BEEN UPDATED – See Below