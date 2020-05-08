22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 9, 2020
News
Updated:

US Ambassador Delivers Two Newly Refurbished Ambulances To Ministry Of Defence

By Sierra Network
Second Update On COVID-19 Accounts

Hon. Alhaji Alpha Kanu Appointed As Strategic Adviser Social Mobilization & Food Security

Hon. Alhaji Alpha Kanu Appointed As Strategic Adviser Social Mobilization & Food Security
NATIONAL BROADCAST – President Bio

NATIONAL BROADCAST HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF...
On May 6, Ambassador Maria E. Brewer met with Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Defense to deliver two newly refurbished four-person Mercedes Benz Unimog ambulances.

Part of a logistics improvement program for the RSLAF, these ambulances will also assist with the Sierra Leonean response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Brewer stated, “these vehicles will not only be helpful during our present challenge but will also be key instruments to enable the RSLAF to more effectively respond to crises within Sierra Leone. I am proud to be handing over larger vehicles that will be able to handle even extremely challenging situations like flooding and could carry up to four people each.”

Ministry of Defence / Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces

Previous articleAIG Brima Jah says the picture frame of Former President Koroma is of no importance
Next articleHumble Counsel To My People By Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina
Hon. Alhaji Alpha Kanu Appointed As Strategic Adviser Social Mobilization & Food Security

Hon. Alhaji Alpha Kanu Appointed As Strategic Adviser Social Mobilization & Food Security
NATIONAL BROADCAST – President Bio

NATIONAL BROADCAST HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE...
Humble Counsel To My People By Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina

....demand for the article below from popular request. HUMBLE COUNSEL TO MY PEOPLE If the vox...
US Ambassador Delivers Two Newly Refurbished Ambulances To Ministry Of Defence

On May 6, Ambassador Maria E. Brewer met with Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister of Defense to deliver two newly refurbished four-person Mercedes...
