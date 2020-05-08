US Ambassador Delivers Two Newly Refurbished Ambulances To Ministry Of Defence

On May 6, Ambassador Maria E. Brewer met with Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Defense to deliver two newly refurbished four-person Mercedes Benz Unimog ambulances.

Part of a logistics improvement program for the RSLAF, these ambulances will also assist with the Sierra Leonean response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Brewer stated, “these vehicles will not only be helpful during our present challenge but will also be key instruments to enable the RSLAF to more effectively respond to crises within Sierra Leone. I am proud to be handing over larger vehicles that will be able to handle even extremely challenging situations like flooding and could carry up to four people each.”

Ministry of Defence / Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces