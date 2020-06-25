US$ 20 Million to Enhance Skills Training

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education and the Finance Ministry has launched the National Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy and the Skills Development Project to prepare Sierra Leoneans for the job market.

Government and its partners have realized the need to develop the human capital, particularly youths, to gain appropriate job market-led skills that would contribute to addressing the high rate of youth unemployment in the country. The project is aimed at boosting their income and consequently reduces poverty.

The launching took place at the Ministry of Information and Communications conference room on the 11th June 2020. Skills training institutions across the country would apply for the funds, as well as business segments with the capacity to train skills so as to diminish the low skills of job seekers and make them more viable to meet demand-led skills.

This project will support training facilities and upgrade institutional curricula.

In an interview with Grant Manager, Skills Development Fund, World Bank Office, he said access to the fund would not be complex.

“The funding would be granted to eligible training institutions and productive sectors in agriculture, agro processing, mining and entrepreneurs to ensure value chain in the job sector,” Sallieu Barrie said.

He added that competent institutions should engage with employers and training need assessment for skills undertaken.

“Opportunities would be accorded to trainers for further specialist training out of the country so that they would come back and deliver the appropriate skills to our youths so they would fit in the job market,” Mr. Barrie underscored.

He said they would have to do a countrywide sensitization so as to allay the fears of training institutions and entrepreneurs to come forward and request for the support.

“It is not anything too formal but we want the right institutions to gain the support in a transparent manner”.

He added that the project will enhance commercial viability in the country.