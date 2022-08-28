Updates received from the National Situation Room at ONS.

Report of 28 AUG ’22 informs of flash floods and landslide in some communities in the Western Area due to torrential rains as follows:

 In Kanikay, Culvert, Kaningo and Tengbeh Town, some houses and major roads are reportedly flooded leaving residents trapped in the raging waters and their properties destroyed.

 In Looking Town, there was a landslide that covered two houses and some people are reportedly trapped in the rubble. Residents in the community managed to remove five people from the rubble. Four (04) of them had already died and the remaining one, a child (age 7) was rescued alive and taken to the Rokupa Government Hospital.

 In Brook Street, a perimeter fence collapsed on a building which left some people trapped in the building.

 In Cassava Farm on Leicester Road, a building collapsed due to the torrential rain. However, no casualties have been reported.

 At Mary Street by Circular Road, an electrical pole has fallen down due to the torrential rains.

 On Bai Bureh Road by Bumeh Landfill, a big tree has fallen down barricading the main street. This has prevented vehicular movements and poses threats to pedestrians.