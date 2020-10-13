23.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
UPDATE ON NIGER VS. SIERRA LEONE FRIENDLY

By Sierra Network
UPDATE ON NIGER VS. SIERRA LEONE FRIENDLY

Monday October 12, 2020
UPDATE ON NIGER VS. SIERRA LEONE FRIENDLY

Monday October 12, 2020

Leone Stars has ended its second and final training session this evening in high spirits ahead of its friendly encounter against the MENAS of Niger at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché. The match is going to kick-start at 6:45 tomorrow in Niger whilst in Sierra Leone, 5:45 will be the time.

As part of instituted measure to curtail the spread of Covid-19, only fifteenth thousand (15,000) spectators out of thirty-five thousand will be allowed to witness the match tomorrow at the *Stade Général Seyni Kountché* here in Niger….

Leone Stars Team Doctor, Abdul Karim Labay, is in doubt as to whether Captain Umara Zengalay Bangura will ever make any appearance in tomorrow’s match, having sustained gorin injury.

©️Lamin Tarawallie
Media Officer attached

Previous articleFirst Lady Commissions a Modern Solar Powered Borehole facility and Donates school Text-Books, Note Books and Computers at her Alma Mater
