UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER

By Sierra Network
169
0

SLFA PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER

The Sierra Leone Football Association is pleased to inform the general public that Leone Stars Captain *Umaru ‘Zaingalay’ Bangura* has fully recovered from Covid-19 after two of his recent test results had come out negative.

Consequently, the skipper has been given medical clearance and has departed Niger yesterday to rejoin his club FC Zurich in Switzerland.

However, the two officials- National Sports Authority’s Media Head *Erick Batilo Fomba* and Leone Stars Fitness Coach *Philip Kor*- who had also tested positive of the virus are currently being closely monitored in isolation as they await their final test results.

SLFA Media Department…

Previous article500 Forest Guards Resonates President Bio’s Promise to Create Jobs for Youths… -VP Juldeh Jalloh States
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
