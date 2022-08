Unless the National Constitution is suspended, a national CURFEW cannot be declared in the absence of a declaration of a STATE OF EMERGENCY in the whole or part of Sierra Leone. I understand the need for tough response but security measures mustn’t breach the SUPREME LAW!

Unless the National Constitution is suspended, a national CURFEW cannot be declared in the absence of a declaration of a STATE OF EMERGENCY in the whole or part of Sierra Leone. I understand the need for tough response but security measures mustn’t breach the SUPREME LAW! — Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah (@SoeMarrah) August 10, 2022