Sierra Leone
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
United States Impressed with Sierra Leone's Performance on 2020 MCC Scorecard, Congratulates President Bio on Anti-corruption Accomplishments

United States Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Performance on 2020 MCC Scorecard, Congratulates President Bio on Anti-corruption Accomplishments

State House, Freetown, Monday 9 November 2020 – United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria Brewer, has called on His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio, to congratulate him on passing 13 out of the 20 Millennium Challenge Corporation, MCC, scorecard indicators for 2020.

“Thank you Mr President for seeing us this morning and I have the honour and privilege to formally hand over to you the scorecard and to congratulate the government and people of Sierra Leone for passing not just the scorecard but actually passing 13 of the indicators. By passing two additional indicators from last year as well as increasing your control of corruption score to 81% from 79% last year, you do us proud. So, congratulations Mr President,” she said.

Thirteen passed indicators is the highest Sierra Leone has ever scored on the MCC scorecard since it was created 16 years ago, passing the scorecard for two years in a row for the first time.

Before presenting the team to the President, Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who is supervising the activities of the Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit in the country, said they had worked very hard in the last twelve months to get there.

Receiving the scorecard, President Bio thanked the American Ambassador and the MCC for what he called a more objective evaluation of what his government was doing, adding that the MCC Scorecard was an aggregation of different independent groups who were watching the government’s governing systems.

“As a country, we are happy for this progress, especially as it relates to energy and water, which are very important components. The threshold programme of the MCC has been of great help and we hope that the foundation laid by this programme will actually help us in those two sectors,” President Bio noted.

The MCC, created in 2004, is an independent US Government agency that works to reduce global poverty through economic growth. It provides time-limited grants and assistance to poor countries like Sierra Leone that meet rigorous standards for good governance, from fighting corruption to respecting democratic rights.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

