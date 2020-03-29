United States Evacuation Flight leaving Freetown on Monday March 30, 2020

Location: Sierra Leone (countrywide)

Event: Evacuation Flight leaving Freetown on March 30, 2020

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone. The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19. We recognize this has been a challenging period for many of our fellow Americans, particularly those of you seeking to depart Sierra Leone after the closure of the international airport.

A faith based organization has arranged a special chartered flight for its missionaries based in Sierra Leone departing Freetown on Monday evening, March 30. If space permits, some seats on the flight may be available to U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents. The flight will make a stop in Madrid, Spain (MAD) before proceeding to the United States, arriving in Los Angeles (LAX). Please check the Department of State website for guidance on transiting through Europe: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel.html. Exact departure time and routing for this flight are subject to change.

You will be responsible for any arrangements or costs (lodging, onward destination, or local transportation etc.) beyond the initial destination of Los Angeles in the United States. Neither the faith based organization nor the Department of State will assist with onward flight reservations. If you foresee problems meeting this responsibility, please explain in the “Special considerations” field. If you have any health issues, please provide information in your response e-mail. The faith based organization reserves the right to deny boarding to any passengers. All passengers will be required to sign an waiver absolving the faith based organization of any liability whatsoever before seat confirmation.

If you wish to be considered for this flight, please email the information below to [email protected]. Please do not call to confirm receipt of your email; we will contact you if you are confirmed for a seat on the flight with further information regarding baggage allowance and other details. The Consular Section will follow Department of State guidelines to select individuals for this flight. Priority will be given to individuals over the age of 65, minor children and their parents, or individuals with health issues. In the event the flight is full and there is still demand, we will make every effort to arrange additional flights.

In your email, please provide the following and ensure it matches the information in your passport. The subject line should read: Monday evacuation flight: name, family group size (if applicable). The body of the email must contain the following information:

Full name

Passport number

Citizenship (only for U.S. Legal Permanent Residents)

Date of birth

Gender

Email address

Phone number

Destination address, including street address, city, state and zip code

Redress number (if applicable)

Special considerations

If you are selected for this flight, we will contact you with further instructions.

Source: sl.usembassy.gov