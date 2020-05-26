United States Embassy Loan Vital Logistical Equipment To Sierra Leone Towards The Fight Against COVID-19

On May 22, 2020, United States Ambassador, Maria Brewer, met with the Sierra Leone Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel (Retired) Muana Brima Massaquoi, to loan vital logistical equipment to the Community Care Center at the Peace Mission Training Center in Hastings. As COVID-19 spreads around the world, one key element to minimizing the spread is providing a safe and secure place for positive COVID-19 patients to isolate from the rest of society.

The United States is lending Sierra Leone peacekeeping and counterterrorism equipment to construct isolation facilities for mildly symptomatic patients. This equipment includes two water purification units, five support vehicles, four ambulances, one water bowser, two generators and 53 tents with cots and bedding. Additionally, the nonprofit organization, Spirit of America, has donated $3,500 to assist the RSLAF with logistical support. These collaborative efforts offer another prime example demonstrating why the U.S. remains the global security partner of choice. The United States enjoys a warm partnership with Sierra Leone, and we will continue to stand together during this challenging time.