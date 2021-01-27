United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahonsi yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Dr Ahonsi’s visit provided an opportunity for him to acquaint himself with activities of Freetown City Council, whilst sharing the UN’s priorities within the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr in response highlighted a number of initiatives which Freetown City Council has been implementing as part of the #TransformFreetown Agenda and the Freetown COVID-19 Response Plan.

The visit was followed by a courtesy call by the High Commissioner of India to Sierra Leone, Rakesh K Arora this afternoon. The discussion between the High Commissioner and the Mayor covered both the Commission and the Council’s priorities and areas of potential collaboration.





Earlier today the Country Manager, Sierra Leone Office, African Development Bank, Peninah Kariuki bade farewell to Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, as she has completed her tenure as head of the bank in Sierra Leone.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyer thanked Madam Kariuki for her support and collaboration, wishing the outgoing head of the AfDB the very best in her next endeavors.