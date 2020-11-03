UNITED NATIONS CHIEF PAYS COURTESY CALL ON FIRST LADY

The new United Nations Resident Coordinator to Sierra Leone, Dr Babatunde Ahonsi, on Tuesday 3rd November, paid a courtesy call on H. E. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Dr Ahonsi said he was impressed with the hands-on approach the First Lady utilised in her fight for women and children in Sierra Leone. The initiatives she has in place in combating SGBV and child marriage amongst other things, indicates they have the same vision concerning gender equality.

Dr Ahonsi said the United Nations believe gender quality is central to sustainable development. The good work and progress made so far in Sierra Leone is the pathway to the United Nations sustainable development goals. Sierra Leone is rightly placed to move to a middle income country. He went on to expand on the role women play in leadership, peace and stability .

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, said she was glad to finally meet him in person. She said Dr Ahonsi came highly recommended as a women empowerment champion from our Ambassador Ndomina in China. Dr Ahonsi was based in China before coming to Sierra Leone. She is looking forward to working with him because of his passion for empowering women . Dr Ahonsi intimated the First Lady that he grew up with 5 sisters, that socialisation process had a strong influence on his focus to empower women.

First Lady briefed him on the initiatives she is working on presently. He said he has done adequate study on the amazing work of the First Lady, and he will work towards institutionalising these initiatives in Sierra Leone and see how they can be domesticated and adopted in other countries.

First Lady thanked his team for the introductory meeting . They agreed that their technical team will meet to discuss areas of interest and device a time line.

Strategic Communication Division

Office of The First Lady

[email protected]

+232 303 68273