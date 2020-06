We’ve just handed over thirty-two (32) brand new motorbikes to #SierraLeone’s Ministry of Social Welfare, to boost its capacity to provide Psychosocial Support Services in the current #COVID19 response, in all 16 districts of the country.

We’ve just handed over thirty-two (32) brand new motorbikes to #SierraLeone’s Ministry of Social Welfare, to boost its capacity to provide Psychosocial Support Services in the current #COVID19 response, in all 16 districts of the country. pic.twitter.com/H9fSUUfWVo — UNICEF Sierra Leone (@UNICEFSL) June 15, 2020