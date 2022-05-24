UNFPA County Representative, Mrs. Nadia Rasheed Present Letters of Credence to Foreign Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown, 23rd May, 2022. UNFPA new Country Representative, Nadia Rasheed has today presented letters of Credence to the Hon. Foreign Minister, Professor David John Francis at his tower hill office in Freetown.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) was established by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1973 and reaffirmed in 1993, with tow objectives. To build the knowledge and the capacity to respond to needs in population and family planning, and to promote awareness in both developed and developing Countries of population problems. The organization delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, every young person’s potential is fulfilled. UNFPA partners with Governments, other agencies and civil society to advance its mission around world.

Madam Nadia Rasheed in her presentation commended the Government of Sierra Leone for efforts made in areas of Health and Education sectors. She affirmed her commitment in working with the Government and people of Sierra Leone during her stay.

The Honourable Minister, in his response said the Government recognizes the role of Multilateral partners in the maintenance of peace and security in the Country. He welcomed the new Country representative on behalf of His Excellency President, Rtd. Brig. Dr. Julius Maada Bio and the Government of Sierra Leone.

Professor Francis encouraged Madam Nadia Rasheed to closely work with the Ministry of Health and the Office of the First Lady. He said those two offices will help her achieve her mission for UNFPA in Sierra Leone.