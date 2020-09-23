“Unending Cycles of Conflict Question Effectiveness of UN…”-Pres. Bio Intimates 75th United Nations Summit

President Julius Maada Bio has impressively intimated the United Nations that the unending cycles of conflict, the devastating impacts of climate change and the spread of terrorism in recent history, continue to question the effectiveness of the organization.

After commending Volkan Bozkır, President of the Seventy-Fifth Session of the General Assembly, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations and Mr. Abdou Abarry, President of the Security Council he pledged his country’s unending support to their tenures.

“I congratulate and commend Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his sterling leadership especially in this Diamond Jubilee Anniversary year,” President Bio said, adding that, “Sierra Leone is delighted to join other member States in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.”

According to him, in spite of an unprecedented and disruptive global health crisis with attendant severe economic and social impacts, “our challenge is to emerge stronger and better by broadening and deepening dialogue and cooperation across borders, sectors, and generations.

”President Bio went on to say that, “Our collective commitment to multilateralism will therefore determine how fast our world recovers and whether we achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

”President Bio recommended that they should collectively generate innovative ideas for fostering peace and better living standards for all.

“We should implement reform measures in the three major organs of the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of this noble institution,” he concluded.

In his overwhelming assurance, President Bio said Sierra Leone is committed to working with all member States in upholding and fulfilling the objectives as set out in the United Nations Charter. President Bio was addressing the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper