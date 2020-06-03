UNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication Team

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center has today Wednesday 3rd June 2020 received communication materials donated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sierra Leone.

Receiving the donation, the official NACOVERC Spokesperson, Solomon Jamiru thanked UNDP for the good gesture and promised that the donated items will be utilized judiciously and for the intended purpose, adding that sending the right message with the right channels and communication materials helps people to heed to the message and practice a positive behavior.

Jamiru Further said that the involvement of people who can mobilize other people, organizations and communities to take the required actions for positive change of behaviors is key in the fight to break the chain of transmission of the Coronavirus disease. “Mobilizers can effect a positive change of behaviors” Jamiru Added.

Making the donation, the UNDP Representative in Sierra Leone, Doe said that Sierra Leone is a resilient nation and that the country had defeated the 11 year civil unrest and Ebola surge in 2014 which he noted is an indication of the country ability to conquer the battle and was optimistic that Sierra Leone will definitely defeat COVID-19.

The donated materials included Megaphones, PA system for outdoor sensitization, T-shirts among others.

The occasion attracted participants from the Sierra Leone Associate of Little People, Bike Riders Union, Market Woman Association, Keke Riders Union, Community Health Workers and the physical challenged. The Media was also present.