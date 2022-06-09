22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 9, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

UN Sponsors Conditions of Detention & Human Rights Training for SLCS

By Sierra Network
146
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The United Nations Sierra Leone has provided funds for the training of thirty (30) officers of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service on the theme ‘Conditions of Detention & Human Rights’. The training which will last for three days (8-10 June), is venued at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Aberdeen Freetown.

Delivering the welcome remarks, the Acting Director General of the SLCS, Ahmed Turay said the training had come at the right time because “it will serve as a fresher for officers, strengthening their knowledge in the performance of their duties with the right of inmates in mind”.

He continued saying that the SLCS Act enacted in 2014 affords a lot of attention on inmates’ rights, adding the doctrine of human rights is a direct reflection of the SLCS’ mandate.

“We have moved from punitive measures to rehabilitative and reformative ones in a bid to empower inmates to acquire knowledge while with us,” Mr. Turay explained.

He assured that he will work closely with relevant partners to ensure that the details of the training were implemented.

Stepping forward to deliver the keynote address, the Minister of Internal Affairs- Panda Noah emphasised that the government took seriously anything that concerned the security sector.

He disclosed that in recent times, the government had taken rational steps in assessing the managerial structure and treatment of inmates at the SLCS.

“Government is full committed towards the transformation of the SLCS,” the Minister assured.

He did not shy away from admitting “there are numerous human rights challenges” faced by inmates in all Correctional Centres in the country.

“This training will remind Corrections Officers that the principles of human rights should be respected and upheld at all times. The importance of human rights training for Corrections officers cannot be overemphasised. This will give them the right attitude to perform their duties in accordance with international laws in the treatment of persons deprived of their liberty. “

In his address, Dr. Babatunde Ahonsi, who is the Resident Coordinator UN SL revealed that during engagements with the government, the dominant topic was the need for the UN to support the capacity building of the staff of the SLCS.

He enlightened that at the UN they believe that all people, regardless of backgrounds, have rights and responsibilities to fulfill their potential in life.

“The training will contribute to the achievement of various sustainable development goals (SGDs). None should be left behind in this journey to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

©️SLCS OUTREACH UNIT

Previous articleFreetown Mayor: Concerns Re Accuracy Of Mid-Term Census Results For Western Area Urban (Freetown)
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

ACC SCORPION SQUAD RAIDS AND ARRESTS PRINCIPAL AND 19 WASSCE CANDIDATES FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES

Date:9th June, 2022 The Scorpion Squad of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday 9th June 2022, conducted series of raids...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

ACC SCORPION SQUAD RAIDS AND ARRESTS PRINCIPAL AND 19 WASSCE CANDIDATES...

Sierra Network - 0