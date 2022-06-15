UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi Urges Inter-Party Dialogue

In a Press Statement dated 10th June, 2022 and issued by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office it was categorically stated that the United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses concern over the violent incidents that occurred on the 7th June 2022 in Bendugu town, Sambaia Chiefdom, Tonkolili district, ahead of the by-elections for the Member of Parliament of Constituency 056, leading to injuries to people and damages to properties.

Further stated was that the United Nations deeply condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parts of society – including political leaders and party supporters, traditional and religious leaders, national and local institutions, and citizens in general – to commit to a spirit of tolerance and to work together to maintain peace in Sierra Leone.

Also underscored was that the United Nations in Sierra Leone is calling for a prompt investigation of the incidents so that perpetrators may be brought to justice.

Finally highlighted was that the United Nations in Sierra Leone is urging dialogue, including between political parties, to resolve political differences maintaining that it stands ready to support such dialogue.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper