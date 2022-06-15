21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi Urges Inter-Party Dialogue

By Sierra Network
176
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

In a Press Statement dated 10th June, 2022 and issued by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office it was categorically stated that the United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses concern over the violent incidents that occurred on the 7th June 2022 in Bendugu town, Sambaia Chiefdom, Tonkolili district, ahead of the by-elections for the Member of Parliament of Constituency 056, leading to injuries to people and damages to properties.

Further stated was that the United Nations deeply condemns all forms of violence and calls on all parts of society – including political leaders and party supporters, traditional and religious leaders, national and local institutions, and citizens in general – to commit to a spirit of tolerance and to work together to maintain peace in Sierra Leone.

Also underscored was that the United Nations in Sierra Leone is calling for a prompt investigation of the incidents so that perpetrators may be brought to justice.

Finally highlighted was that the United Nations in Sierra Leone is urging dialogue, including between political parties, to resolve political differences maintaining that it stands ready to support such dialogue.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleMCC Delegation Currently Engaging Major Stakeholders to Develop 1st Compact Program
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi Urges Inter-Party Dialogue

In a Press Statement dated 10th June, 2022 and issued by the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office it was...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

MCC Delegation Currently Engaging Major Stakeholders to Develop 1st Compact Program

Sierra Network - 0