U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation

On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation met to transfer three vehicles from U.S. Cooperative Agreement Partner, ehealth Africa, to the Ministry.

The new vehicles will be used to support critical COVID-19 response efforts in country, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -supported Field Epidemiology Training Program.

Representing the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Mohamed Vandi, accepted the vehicles with gratitude and noted that the handover came in at the right time, especially given immediate needs to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic within the districts.

CDC Sierra Leone Country Director, Dr. Tushar Singh, expressed that sustainability and government ownership have remained a priority of global health security and praised the continued partnership between both governments. These collaborative efforts offer another prime example demonstrating why the U.S. remains the global security partner of choice.