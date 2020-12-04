U.S. Ambassador Presents COVID-19 Lab Equipment to Ministry of Health

On December 2, 2020, in order to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to combat COVID-19 at home and supporting their partners around the world, the U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria Brewer, presented COVID-19 related supplies and equipment to the laboratory team of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

The Director of Health Security and Emergencies, Dr. Mohammed Vandi, received the donation which was made on behalf of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the entire U.S. Mission in Sierra Leone, as a part of ongoing efforts to support Sierra Leone in its fight against COVID-19.

The donated supplies, which total approximately $150,000, are deemed to be the building blocks of the national lab system and considered to be important for a successful pandemic response.

It is on record that in Sierra Leone, the United States assists with technical support as well as investments to help strengthen the national health systems.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper