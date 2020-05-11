29.4 C
Two Years On As Mayor of the Freetown Municipality

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

On 11th May 2018, exactly two years ago, I took the oath of office to serve as Mayor of the Freetown Municipality. As I look back, I am grateful for the progress that we have made together.

I would like to thank all Freetonians, the APC party, the central government and our development partners for your support. We have faced challenges; perhaps the most significant being the COVID-19 outbreak that we are currently fighting; but we have also taken positive strides forward.

To remind us of the vision and progress made to date, I am pleased to attach the

1. #TransformFreeetown Overview (https://fcc.gov.sl/…/…/01/Transform-Freetown-an-overview.pdf – dated 24th January 2019) and the

2. #TransformFreetown One Year Report (https://fcc.gov.sl/…/01/Transform-Freetown-One-Year-Report.… – dated 27th January 2020).

We are on a journey together as a city and I am certain that by God’s grace and with our collective commitment and determination, inspite of the challenges of today and tomorrow, we will
#StopCOVID19 and we will
#TransformFreetown.

May God bless us all.

©️Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

