By Umaru Fofana

Two opposition leaders spent the night in a police cell after Dr Dennis Bright (Chairman of the NGC) went to solidarise with Femi Claudius-Cole (Leader of the Unity Party) at the police criminal investigations department. He was arrested and detained after police alleged that he’d sent out an audio message calling for protests against soaring food prices. She was detained on allegations of mobilizing women to protest over same. Both deny any wrongdoing.