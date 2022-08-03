Two accidents at sea off the coast of Freetown and in Bonthe district have left 14 people dead or unaccounted for

The head of maritime, Sama Gamanga, confirmed to me that five people drowned in a collision in the southern district on Monday.

He said nine others were unaccounted for and presumed dead when workers from a fishing trawler on Tuesday overloaded a local boat to make it back home after weeks at sea. The boat capsized.

A search-and-rescue operation failed to account for the nine who are presumed drowned.

It’s not clear how many people were onboard the vessels involved in both incidents. – Umaru Fofana