Twenty-One MMTU Students Investigated by CID Personnel

Twenty-One (21) students of the Milton Margai Technical College were on Monday 23rd August 2021 investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Turay at the college’s Goderich Campus in Freetown.



After questioning, the students were later released to the Registrar of the college, Mr Sheriffu Bangura according to the college’s administration.



Last week, the Police also questioned some of their colleagues on diverse dates for the same offences.



The students were taking their examinations at the Great Hall when the police swoop on them. However, the administration will allow the students to take their examinations during the reference examinations.



The students revealed, “we are kindly appealing to people in high offices to hands-off our students’ politics as well as the running of the college otherwise we will name and shame them as we have more than enough evidence against them. Also, we are kindly calling on the police to investigate those people in high offices who are instigating students against the administration. These big men have no business in this college. Please give breathing space and allow the administration to do its work and it’s on the right track. Also, these big vons should swallow their pride by apologizing to the Principal and administration of the college for all their baseless allegations against them.”



According to Police sources, the students were invited for questioning for among others writing negative things about the Principal, Dr Philip John Kanu and administration and sending such letters to the Chief Minister and other senior Government officials, probing allegations that some people in key positions are instigating/misleading students to write negative things about the Principal and his administration as well as the recent sexual assault on a female presidential aspirant for the Students’ Union Election that was scheduled to take place on 20th August this year but later banned.



The students strongly condemned the stripping naked of the female presidential candidate and taking of her nude pictures and that they advised her to report the matter to the administration and the Police that led to the administration and the Police respectively mounting investigations.



Some of the students interviewed vehemently condemned the baseless allegations against the Principal and his administration, commended the Principal for transforming the college into a Technical University and for the many exceptional developments that have taken place at the institution within his three years administration as well as seeking their interest and welfare and appealed to the administration to be magnanimous to them.



The students continued that never in the history of the college has such developments taken place, that the administration has never interfered in Students’ Union elections/politics nor intimidated them to join any social club while others said they have only met the Principal once revealing that the principal disciplines even lecturers to be professional in their work let alone students.



