TURKISH COOPERATION AND COORDINATION AGENCY (TiKA) DONATES TO THE FOOD BASKET INITIATIVE.

TiKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) donates food package for distribution to families in Sierra Leone within the scope of the Sierra Leone Food Basket Initiative. The items are being received by H. E. Fatima Maada Bio on behalf of the Maada & Fatima Bio foundation.

The items were officially handed over to the the First Lady by H. E. Deha Erpek Ambassador of Turkey to Sierra Leone. He was officially welcome by the Chief of Staff Shiek Salim Feika and officially introduced to the First Lady . Ambassador Erpek said this is a positive start, to what they intend to be sustainable. Though they are starting with food items, they are also interested in supporting other areas. He said the First Lady of Turkey took H. E. Fatima Maada Bio as her daughter.

Her Excellency was appreciative of the donation, most especially the baby food. She said the blessing for this donation will go to the donors, as she is just here to ensure the deserving gets the food items. She prays for a time when every Sierra Leonean will be self sufficient , in the meantime, the President will do everything within his power to solicit for and offer support to his people and she fully supports the President in this new direction. Due to the Corona outbreak First Lady Fatima Bio said she was unable to visit the First Lady of Turkey as promised, but she is looking forward to visiting Turkey at the earliest opportunity.

Items donated :

1. Rice 1000 bags

2. Sugar 1000 bags

3. Oil 1000 5ltr

4. Salt 1000 bags

5. Baby Food (12 X 210gr) 1000

The Ambassador was impressed with the food basket programme, and they are looking to greater assistance as they build stronger relations with Sierra Leone . Sheik Salim Feika used the opportunity to raise the plan to construct a ward for under-fives and mothers at the 34 Military hospital in Freetown.

TİKA is the implementing intermediary of Turkish foreign policy, particularly in the countries with whom we have shared values, as well as in many other areas and countries.

Talking about the role of TiKA H. E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey said ”By reaching out all over the world, we, as Turkey, will give a helping hand as much as we can to whoever is in need of assistance.”

