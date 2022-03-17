Tribunal Set-Up To Investigate Lara Taylor-Pearce And Her Deputy Begins Sitting Today

A tribunal set up to investigate Sierra Leone’s suspended Auditor General and her deputy begins sitting today.

The highly respected Lara Taylor-Pearse and one of her deputies, Tamba Momoh were suspended in November on allegations of misconduct pending investigation by the three-member tribunal which is led by a retired Supreme Court judge, Finda Nyawo Matturi-Jones – highly regarded by her peers.

The decision to suspend the two was roundly condemned locally and internationally especially because the audit service had just prepared their annual report on public spending for 2020 which proved damning. And Mrs Taylor-Pearse is seen as having been consistent throughout her 10 years as the country’s chief auditor.

Sources say today’s proceedings will witness objections galore – from the mandate or eligibility of the tribunal members to the case against the two. -Umaru Fofana-