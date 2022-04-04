21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Travelers in Sierra Leone can now apply for and obtain a Schengen visa in Freetown

By Sierra Network
For the first time in a very long time, travelers in Sierra Leone can now apply for and obtain a Schengen visa in Freetown within two weeks.

A statement from the Delegation of the European Union to Sierra Leone says a satellite French visa application center will open in Freetown on 19 April 2022 to handle this.

The French Charge D’Affaires in Freetown, Romain Guillaume told me that for a start this would only apply to those traveling to the EU with Paris as their first port of entry or main entry.

The service will open every forthright (first and third weeks of every month).

All useful information relating to visa procedures is available on: http://www.France-visas.gouv.fr

Travelers from Sierra Leone are to also visit the following website to book and appointment to apply: http://fr-sl.capago.eu/ -Umaru Fofana-

