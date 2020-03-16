Home / News / Travel BAN On Government Officials And RESTRICTIONS On Public Gathering

RESTRICTIONS ON OVERSEAS TRAVEL AND PUBLIC GATHERINGS

Government is gravely concerned over the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus Disease, with its devastating consequences globally.

While no case has been reported in Serra Leone, confirmed cases have
been reported in both Guinea and Liberia, our immediate neighbours. In order to prevent the Coronavirus Disease from reaching Sierra Leone, His
Excellency Presioent, Dr. Julius Maada Blo has, among other measures,
directed the following, with immediate effect;

A ban on overseas travel for ALL Government officals. The
General Public is also advised to restrain, as far as possible, from overseas trave until further notice.

Public gatherings should not be attended by more than One Hundred (100) persons.

Containing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease is the responsibility of every citizen. Therefore, the general public is advised to limit social contacts to the barest minimum, and to alert Healthcare Service Providers of any emergencies.

God Bless You
God Bless Sierra Leone

JULIUS F. SANDY, PhD
SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT
16 March 2020

