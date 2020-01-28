TransformFreetown – the city’s inclusive approach to addressing some of the long-standing challenges Freetown faces, was launched on 24th January 2019.

One year on, we are pleased to share our report of progress made in respect of the 19 targets set within the 11 priority sectors and 4 clusters of Transform Freetown.

From helping 800 youth start waste management businesses to becoming a member of the C40 Cities, the most influential network of cities committed to fighting climate change, we are working around the clock to improve the lives of our residents now and in the years to come.

We thank all that have supported #TransformFreetown, especially the central government. Special thanks also goes to our development partners and NGOs, our biggest source of funding for implementing our vision. We are also grateful to the private sector and those in the diaspora who have lent their support to this work. But we are most grateful for our residents, Freetonians who recognize our hard work and who increasingly contribute time, money and effort to making #TransformFreetown a reality. We will not get it all done all at once, but we are surely on our way!

Click on the link below to read the Transform Freetown One Year Report

