Transform Freetown – Collection, Management And Safe Disposal Of Liquid Waste And Solid Waste

Our first sanitation target in #TransformFreetown is to increase the collection, management and safe disposal of #liquid waste and #solid waste from 6% and 21% respectively to at least 60% for both.





To achieve the target for liquid waste we have built Sierra Leone’s first ever waste water treatment plant in Kingtom! With funding from #FCDO and implementation by #GOAL, this innovative system uses geo-bags and will provide fertilizer input and grey water which can be re-used on the Kingtom site.

The concept was tabled by @Walid Bahsoon during our 2018 #TransformFreetown planning labs and it is wonderful to see that concept developed, contextualized and implemented.





The waste water treatment plant puts an end to the decades long practice of vacuum trucks emptying untreated liquid waste directly onto the ground at Kingtom and brings immediate benefits to the environment and to the health and well being of Freetonians. Testing of the waste water treatment plant is ongoing and commissioning is expected before the end of April.