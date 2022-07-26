TRANSCO CLSG’S SUSTAINABILITY IS VITAL – says Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance of Sierra Leone has underscored the importance of TRANSCO CLSG project and reaffirmed the government of President Julius Maada Bio commitment to its sustainability.

Minister Dennis K. Vandi made the assurance when the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif paid a courtesy visit at his office in Freetown on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Minister Vandi expressed his satisfaction with the level of work that has been done in the project implementation, resulting to TRANSCO connecting key towns including Kenema, Bo and recently the capital city, Freetown to the CLSG grid.

The Finance Minister is upbeat about the rural electrification project which is far advanced in Sierra Leone. According to him, the national project will greatly improve economic growth in these rural areas.

He says the government and people of Sierra Leone are committed to ensuring that the CLSG project is viable.

Earlier, the General manager of TRANSCO CLSG briefed Minister Vandi on the progress and challenges in the CLSG project implementation and applauded the government and people of Sierra Leone for their unrelentless support to the project which is delivering stable and affordable electricity to the country.

Following his meeting with the Minister of Finance, the General Manager also met with the Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, who also reaffirmed the government of Sierra Leone support to sustain TRANSCO CLSG.

Minister Sesay said the government is tirelessly working to connect more households on the CLSG line and even beyond. He informed the General Manager that the CLSG model is working as the Sierra Leoneans are enjoying reliable and affordable electricity supply through the CLSG line.

