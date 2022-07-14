TRANSCO/CLSG Line at Bumbuna Substation to Freetown is now completed

Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority

PUBLIC NOTICE

13th July 2022

The Management of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority wishes to inform the general public that the interconnection works, testing and energization of the TRANSCO/CLSG Line at Bumbuna Substation to Freetown have been completed. The public could recall that in December 2021, His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio commissioned the CLSG Tiloma Substation which now supplies stable electricity to the cities of Bo and Kenema. Similarly, to ensure that Freetown benefits from more reliable access to electricity from the CLSG supply grid, transmission lines have been constructed from Bumbuna to Freetown and other parts of the Northern Region.

On that note, the Authority would want the public to know that Còte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea interconnection project aimed at supplying adequate, reliable and sustainable electric power has successfully landed in Freetown. With this development, the Authority now has three (3) sources of power generation: ( Karpowership, Bumbuna and TRANSCO), which will undoubtedly reduce load shedding activity and compensate for any unforeseen drop in power generation from either of our power producers.

Meanwhile, construction works will soon be completed at Fadugu and Kamakwei Substations in the Northern Province this year to enhance the electricity supply to the Northern part of Sierra Leone.

Finally, the Authority would like to assure the general public of its continued effort in ensuring the unhindered supply of electricity to its valued customers, including expansion to unserved communities and maintenance of its network distribution infrastructure.

EDSA Management