Friday, September 11, 2020
Traders and Shop Owners with filthy surroundings were served NOTICE TO CLEAN within 3days or pay a fine of up to Le500,000

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Today, our sanitation teams made up of sanitary inspectors, tricycle operators and Metropolitan Officers, were in the east of the city engaging traders and shop owners.

The teams visited shops and petty traders between Up Gun and Ferry Junction, along Bai Bureh Road.

The engagement involved explaining to the traders and shop owners the need for them to keep their surroundings, especially their frontage, clean at all times – even during trading hours. Littering during the day undoes the hard work of FCC’s tricycle operators who clean all major streets every morning.

Traders and shop owners whose surroundings were filthy were served a notice to clean within three days or pay a fine of up to Le500,000.

Traders and shop owners who did not have someone collecting their waste regularly were provided with the contact details of registered waste service providers via findmeinfreetown.com or +23275434012. FCC will follow up to ensure that they have engaged service providers to collect their waste regularly.

This community engagement and enforcement comes as a result of FCC’s public space cleaning teams observing that many commercial areas become littered soon after they are cleaned by FCC.

#KeepOurCityClean
#TransformFreetown

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 18 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
