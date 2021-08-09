Tourism Minister & Team Hold Fruitful Discussions with Staff of National Tourist Board

Dr Memunatu Pratt, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs together with her Deputy, William I.K. Robinson, the Permanent Secretary, Andrew L. Sorie and the Director of Tourism, Mohamed Jalloh have held a meeting with the Senior/Middle management of the National Tourist Board (NTB) at their head office on Lumley Beach Road, in Freetown on the 6th August 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, Andrew L. Sorie, in his opening remarks stated that the Minister considers the meeting a very important one as the Tourist Board is a critical part of the tourism sector.

He continued that the Minister requested to meet with the staff of the Tourist Board with a view of inspiring and motivating them to play their part in improving the sector.

Fatmata Kroma, the General Manager of the National Tourist Board, in welcoming the Minister and team said they are honoured to hold the meeting maintaining how it is part of the Minister’s PTT to be having sector meetings with her agencies.

She further revealed that under the supervision of the Ministry they have been closely working in ensuring that Government’s programmes, agendas and strategic plans and policies are met.

The General Manager pointed out that the Board had been collaborating with the Directorate of Tourism and that of Culture at the Ministry to have synergy in their activities. She brought to the notice of the Minister that their staff strength is small and not commensurate to the work of the Board and pleaded with her to address their staff capacity to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate. She added that their contract members of staff are still not on the payroll which she said needs to be looked into.

She disclosed how she has a committed staff and a very supportive Deputy also mentioning their role in addressing the seaweed. Fatmata Kroma informed that they are implementing the UNDP and Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) programmes and will also be rolling their international programmes this year.

The Director of Tourism, Mohamed Jalloh in his statement said they are blessed with good leadership which he said is needed for any activity and project to succeed. He commended the Minister and her Deputy for the show of leadership in repositioning the sector. He mentioned that the advantage that used to be taken against the sector is no more as they are now making headway in terms of product development, adding that nine sites would be developed by the EIF and the World Bank.

Mohamed Jalloh stated that domestic tourism is now the order of the day and more establishments are coming up all because the sector is showing up and the leadership is forthright. He said had it not been for COVID-19, the sector would be far gone, noting that many tourism policies have been developed. He called on staff of the Board to support their leadership and work for the improvement of the industry.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, William I.K. Robinson said he is confident that the sector is heading for better maintenance how before now, the staff of the Tourist Board were disgruntled but with their zest to improving the sector, they have brought smiles on the faces of the staff while calling on them to be steadfast in doing their work.

He said Sierra Leone is now ranked highly in the World Tourism market all because of the tremendous leadership, passion and dedication of the Minister.

In her address, the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr Memunatu Pratt said it is a pleasure for her to be at the Tourist Board as Tourism Minister in addressing the role of the National Tourist Board. She acknowledged the work done by her deputy with regards to the proper functioning of the Board adding that they are moving in the right direction under the New Direction.

She said the NTB has been given the space both at local and international platforms to carry out their mandate that speaks to marketing Sierra Leone. The Minister intimated that the Tourist Board is an important institution in rebranding the country, for which she said Sierra Leoneans are more confident in the sector because they have re-written the narrative in a way that more jobs and opportunities are created.

Dr Memunatu Pratt furthered that the interface between the Ministry and its agencies is top-notch and there are now a lot of arguments in favour of tourism that have never been advanced before. She also noted that they have done a lot of contributions in getting the sector to where it is today, hence the need to defend the legacy.

The Minister commended the staff of the NTB for their role in reviving the sector and called on them to be diligent, work with integrity and keep the vision alive.

She also admonished that they should follow their leader, be respectful to one another and work with oneness while acknowledging the professionalism, maturity and calmness brought in by the New Permanent Secretary, Andrew L. Sorie.

