I am back in Sierra Leone and thankful to you all for your solidarity and sympathy during these difficult times.

Tomorrow is not given so remember to love one another and work toward living in peace, unity and harmony.

God Bless!

God Bless! — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) December 16, 2020

