Another promise made and delivered! My Government has just approved and authorised the Attorney General to lay in parliament a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Sierra Leone that will allow dual citizens to be qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/IVTCexOetz — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) October 27, 2021