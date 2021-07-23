BlogNews Updated: July 23, 2021 Today, I Have Fulfilled My Promise…. President Bio By Sierra Network July 23, 2021 123 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - July 23, 2021Today, I Have Fulfilled My Promise…. President Bio SportsSierra Network - July 23, 2021Sierra Leone At The 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan (In Pictures) BlogSierra Network - July 23, 2021ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY, FORMER BANKER AT THE ROKEL COMMERCIAL BANK Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Today, I have fulfilled a governance pledge to permanently abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone. I thank citizens, members of Parliament, development partners, and rights groups that have steadfastly stood with us to make history. Today, I have fulfilled a governance pledge to permanently abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone. I thank citizens, members of Parliament, development partners, and rights groups that have steadfastly stood with us to make history. pic.twitter.com/vN1ZrjKQmn— President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) July 23, 2021 #SierraLeone’s parliament has just repealed the death penalty. The first clause of the piece of legislation which expressly expunges capital punishment has just been unanimously approved by the House. Rest of the bill is being debated.— Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) July 23, 2021 Life imprisonment (or at least 30 years in jail) replaces the death penalty in #Sierra #Leone as the country’s parliament abolished capital punishment today.— Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) July 23, 2021 TagsPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleSierra Leone At The 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan (In Pictures) - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - July 23, 2021Today, I Have Fulfilled My Promise…. President Bio Today, I have fulfilled a governance pledge to permanently abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone. I thank citizens,... Sports Sierra Leone At The 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan (In Pictures) Sierra Network - July 23, 2021 Blog ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY, FORMER BANKER AT THE ROKEL COMMERCIAL BANK Sierra Network - July 23, 2021 Entertainment News A Visit To LAJ Behind Bars… Sierra Network - July 23, 2021 Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Sierra Network - July 23, 2021 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY, FORMER BANKER AT THE ROKEL COMMERCIAL BANK Blog Sierra Network - July 23, 2021 NaCOVERC Chairman Refutes UK Red Listing of Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - July 22, 2021 Speaker Warns Ministers… “Do Not Use The Title Of Honourable” Blog Sierra Network - July 22, 2021 The Closure Of APC Party Office On NRM Members And Party Elders Blog Sierra Network - July 22, 2021 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -