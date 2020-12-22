30.7 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
To Transform 34 Military Hospital… Kings Production to Fund Construction of 100-Bed Paediatric Hospital

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Khalil Hijazi, Chief Executive Officer of Kings Production Sierra Leone Limited, a company that manufactures non-alcoholic beverages, on Friday 18th December, 2020 was in the company of the First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio, to turn the sod for the construction of a 100-bed paediatric hospital at the 34 Military Hospital, Wilberforce in Freetown.

Present during the program were the Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, Minister of Defence, Kellie Conteh, Head of Joint Medical Unit, Dr. Stephen Sevalie, Members of Parliament and other stakeholders.

Delivering a statement, the CEO of Kings Production, Khalil Hijazi, said he was humbled to be present at such an epoch making event and more especially for complementing the efforts that the Office of the First Lady is making to construct a 100-bed paediatric hospital that will replace the 34 Military Hospital.

He gave a brief synopsis of the project revealing how the hospital will have different departments and units that will provide quality healthcare service delivery to the Military and residents of the surrounding communities. Some of the departments, he mentioned, include the Dental Clinic, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Emergency and Accident Unit, Out Patient, among others.

Khalil Hijazi maintained that many will stand to benefit from the medical services that will be provided bordering that point on population increase within the Wilberforce community in particular and the municipality as a whole.

The result-oriented and realistic Chief Executive Officer cautioned all that when the project would have been completed and ready for use, they should take ownership of it furthering that he will continue to give support to the First Lady to roll out more development projects.

He revealed that when the First Lady told him about her intention to transform 34 Military Hospital he immediately asked for him to be given the permission to sponsor the project.

The CEO pointed out that Kings Production is keen about development and therefore will support any worthy programme it believes will enhance the welfare of the majority,

He reiterated their determination to support development projects disclosing how they have changed their focus to not just reacting to emergencies but to also sponsor projects in the country’s healthcare sector.

Khalil Hijazi stated that the entire Management and Staff of Kings Production (SL) Limited are pleased to sponsor the project.

“We do this with pride as Sierra Leone has one of the best military in the sub-region,” Khalil Hijazi said, adding, “These men in green have sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and we are humbling ourselves to be given the opportunity to be part of this project.”

He told the audience that because of the numerous challenges in the healthcare sector, they thought it fit to give support to His Excellency the President and the First Lady to implement the project saying it is a laudable venture.

Khalil Hijazi ended up by extending thanks and appreciation to His Excellency the President and the First Lady for the tremendous strides they are taking to develop the country.

