To Solve Sierra Leone's Democratic Woes, It Is Not Maada Bio But Ernest Bai Koroma WHO MUST GO – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Please Share with my Audio – TO SOLVE SIERRA LEONE’S DEMOCRATIC WOES, IT IS NOT MAADA BIO BUT ERNEST BAI KOROMA WHO MUST GO

Sierra Leone’s problem is not just with Government. We have absence of an effective Opposition to checkmate excesses of Governing SLPP.

I HEREBY ASK APC COMRADES TO SINCERELY THANK ERNEST BAI KOROMA FOR HIS GREAT SERVICE AS CHAIRMAN/LEADER/PRESIDENT AND PREPARE TO WISH HIM A PERMANENT GOODBYE FROM HELM OF APC ON 15TH OCTOBER 2020 WHICH MARKS END OF HIS TENURE.

LET US ALSO THANK HON. MINKAILU MANSARAY, AMBASSADOR OSMAN YANSANEH AND OTHERS FOR THEIR SERVICES BUT WE NOW NEED A TRANSPARENT, MODERN APC TEAM TO RESTORE SIERRA LEONE’S LOFTY DEMOCRATIC CREDENTIALS.

I call on all APC Comrades to distance themselves from Adebayo’s call to remove Maada Bio/SLPP unconstitutionally. Adebayo’s call is dangerously futile and fails to understand Ernest Koroma’s current lack of leadership is a problem.

We need an effective Opposition who can use democratic tools to ensure removal of SLPP through due process.🗳️🇸🇱 Current APC team cannot do it because of blackmail, etc. Join me to thank EBK Team for past services but they must GO!

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR
19th August 2020.

