To Make Affordable Housing a Reality… Lands Minister Enjoins President of The Gambia to Influence Investor

Dr. Turad Senesie, Minister of Lands Housing and Country Planning on the 16th July, 2021 met with the President of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow at the country’s State Lodge.

The Lands Minister travelled to The Gambia on the invitation of Mustapha Njei, the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Global Africa ,the continent’s leading entrepreneur in Affordable Housing.

The TAF Global Africa CEO updated President Barrow on his recent visit to Sierra Leone on the invitation of President Bio.

“While in Sierra Leone, I met and had fruitful discussions with His Excellency the President and the Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning,” he disclosed adding that key among issues discussed was investment in affordable housing.

Dr. Senesie’s visit to The Gambia is to follow up, concretise and accelerate the journey of taking TAF Global Africa to invest in affordable housing in Sierra Leone.

In his address, Minister Turad Senesie emphasized that the time is now for Africa to identify and solve its challenges using the African knowledge and solutions.

“It’s high time we start recognising our African entrepreneurs who have made significant impacts and ready to contribute to the African renaissance,” he asserted.

Dr. Senesie told President Barrow that the Government of H.E. President Julius Maada Bio is prioritising Human Capital Development which includes the provision of affordable homes for its citizens.

He further disclosed that his Ministry is focusing on public-private partnerships for investment in affordable housing in Sierra Leone, adding that he is on a mission in The Gambia to set the stage for Mustapha Njai to invest in Housing in Sierra Leone.

He called on the President of The Gambia to support the partnership dream between the Gambian investor and the people of Sierra Leone.

President Barrow expressed elation over the presentation of Dr. Senesie which focused on the ideology of African solution to African problems.

President Barrow described President Bio as his brother, while assuring the Minister and his delegation of his support towards anything that will contribute to the development of Sierra Leone.

He unequivocally endorsed the venture and encouraged the CEO Mustapha Njai to extend his investment to Sierra Leone without delay.

A joint press conference by the two Ministers of Lands (Sierra Leone and The Gambia) and the CEO TAF was held immediately after the courtesy call on President Barrow.

Minister Turad Senesie was accompanied by the Ministry’s Directors of Housing, Surveys and Lands, Policy and Planning, GIS and Country Planning.

