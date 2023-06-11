Blog Updated: June 11, 2023 To enhance public participation in democracy, CHRDI and Open Cities Lab present to you the My Candidate App Website By Sierra Network June 11, 2023 1205 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - June 15, 2023SLAJ Condemns Attack On Umaru Fofana By All Peoples Congress Supporters BlogSierra Network - June 11, 2023Joint Statement By The Political Parties Contesting The 24th June 2023 General Elections In Sierra Leone BlogSierra Network - June 11, 2023To enhance public participation in democracy, CHRDI and Open Cities Lab present to you the My Candidate App Website Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net To enhance public participation in democracy, @chrdiorg and @opencitieslabza present to you Mycandidate app website https://t.co/dK1jVUL96H . Democracy relies on citizen participation. @UNDPSierraLeone @ECsalone @OpenSocietyAfr @AccountLab @USEmbFreetown @UNSierraLeone pic.twitter.com/9yZiCzEdvs— CHRDI (@chrdiorg) June 9, 2023 Unequal representation means unequal influence. Our governments will reflect more Sleone voices if we expand engagement now. The good news is that we can do a lot to improve democracy. Take our survey to share what your vote will be based on. @opencitieslabza pic.twitter.com/Gi54KpxGlw— CHRDI (@chrdiorg) June 10, 2023 TagsAbdul M FatomaCampaign for Human Rights and Development InternationalchrdiPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleA Comprehensive guide on how to sign up on the Ezipay SL AppNext articleJoint Statement By The Political Parties Contesting The 24th June 2023 General Elections In Sierra Leone - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - June 15, 2023SLAJ Condemns Attack On Umaru Fofana By All Peoples Congress Supporters Blog Joint Statement By The Political Parties Contesting The 24th June 2023 General Elections In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - June 11, 2023 Blog To enhance public participation in democracy, CHRDI and Open Cities Lab present to you the My Candidate App Website Sierra Network - June 11, 2023 Blog A Comprehensive guide on how to sign up on the Ezipay SL App Sierra Network - June 6, 2023 Blog SUMMA Airports (SL) To introduce Airport Car Park Toll System Sierra Network - June 6, 2023 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This SLAJ Condemns Attack On Umaru Fofana By All Peoples Congress Supporters Blog Sierra Network - June 15, 2023 Joint Statement By The Political Parties Contesting The 24th June 2023 General Elections In Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - June 11, 2023 A Comprehensive guide on how to sign up on the Ezipay SL App Blog Sierra Network - June 6, 2023 SUMMA Airports (SL) To introduce Airport Car Park Toll System Blog Sierra Network - June 6, 2023 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -