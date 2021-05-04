To Deepen Partnership… Sierra Leone and Liberia ACC Sign MOU

By Ranger

On Friday 30th April, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sierra Leone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in a bid to deepen partnership and collaboration between the two anti-graft institutions. This historic event took place at the Conference Room of the ACC’s Head Office, 3 Gloucester Street in Freetown.

The signing of the MOU was the climax of a five-day study visit to the ACC Sierra Leone by the Liberian ACC, led by its Acting Executive Chairman, Councilor Kanio Bai Gbala, in order to get first-hand experience of the operations of the ACC-SL

Speaking at the event, Councilor Kanio Gbala said, he was very appreciative of the hospitality he and his team received from the Management of ACC-SL, adding that countries like Botswana and Rwanda are performing well in the fight against corruption, but acknowledged that, in the recent three years, Sierra Leone is a shining example of a successful campaign against corruption. “What we have learnt so far will help build up the LACC and change corruption perception in Liberia,” he said, adding that it has been a rewarding week for him, professionally and personally.

Councilor Gbala furthered that the signing of the MoU is the beginning of a very strong collaboration between the LACC and ACC-SL.

The Commissioner ACC-SL, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. said, he was pleased to know that the LACC have had a fulfilling week and hope that what they have learnt will help them in their fight against graft in their country.

He said, the anti-corruption fight has been solely for the benefit of Sierra Leoneans. But, after receiving similar delegations from Uganda, other countries like Guinea and Somali-Land have requested for similar study visits to the Commission, then he realized that Sierra Leone’s effort in the fight against corruption has received continental acceptability, he added.

He thanked the LACC team and assured them that the doors of the ACC-SL are open to them at all times.

Reading the citation of the MoU, Public Relations Officer ACC, Margaret Murray said, the guiding principles of the MoU are that; ACC-SL and Liberia ACC have considered their respective functions and mandates as mutually reinforcing, and have agreed to collaborate with the aim of accelerating the realization of an efficient, accountable and transparent public sector, capable of addressing the socio-economic challenges of Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Also, at the signing ceremony, Commissioner Kaifala presented a dossier of anti-corruption documents, including IEC materials to the Acting Executive Chairman Liberia ACC.

The Liberia ACC team, whilst in Sierra Leone, paid courtesy visits to key partners of the ACC-SL, including; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Brewah Esq., the Hon. Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Desmond Babatunde Edwards, the Auditor General of Audit Service Sierra Leone, Lara Taylor Pearce and the Head of Financial Intelligence Unit, David Borbor.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper